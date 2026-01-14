The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of recent drone strikes on oil tankers docked near its Black Sea coast. The ministry accused Ukraine of perpetrating the attacks on civilian vessels that adhere to international law standards.

According to the ministry's statement, the attacks are seen as terrorist activities by the Kyiv regime against commercial shipping interests.

In response to the incident, Russia has voiced complete support for Kazakhstan's call for enhanced security measures to safeguard oil transportation routes. Ukraine has yet to offer a comment regarding the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)