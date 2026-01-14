Left Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Drone Strikes on Oil Tankers

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned drone strikes on oil tankers near its Black Sea coast, accusing Ukraine of targeting commercial ships. Russia expressed support for Kazakhstan's call for enhanced security measures in oil transportation. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of recent drone strikes on oil tankers docked near its Black Sea coast. The ministry accused Ukraine of perpetrating the attacks on civilian vessels that adhere to international law standards.

According to the ministry's statement, the attacks are seen as terrorist activities by the Kyiv regime against commercial shipping interests.

In response to the incident, Russia has voiced complete support for Kazakhstan's call for enhanced security measures to safeguard oil transportation routes. Ukraine has yet to offer a comment regarding the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

