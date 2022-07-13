Plea in Delhi HC seeks NEET-UG postponement

A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court by several medical aspirants seeking direction to the Centre, National Testing Agency (NTA) and others to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) scheduled to be held on July 17. The petition seeks direction to the respondents to set aside the July 17 examination schedule of NEET-UG 2022 as mentioned in a notification dated April 6, 2022, in this regard.

The petitioners stated that due to heavy rains and flood situation in various parts of the country, it is difficult for the students to travel hundreds of kilometres. "Direct the respondents to conduct NEET-UG 2022 phase 2 for the academic sessions 2022 considering the huge distance of examination centre, which ranges between 150 km to 300 km for a thousand of students during the current grave situation caused by flood across the nation," the plea stated.

It has been also stated that last year the exam was held on September 12 and the results were pronounced on November 1. This year, the notification for the exam was released on April 6 which is approx 100 days prior to the exam, which has created stress and anxiety among the students. The plea also sought direction to respondents to issue a fresh notification rescheduling date of the NEET-UG 2022 Examination after considering the grievances raised by the students through their representation dated May 12 and July 8.

The matter was earlier mentioned before the bench headed by Chief Justice of Delhi on Wednesday (today) by Advocate Mamta Sharma for its urgent listing. The hearing is most likely to be held on Thursday. (ANI)

