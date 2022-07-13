Left Menu

Maha: Man swept away in Mutha river, another stranded on submerged bridge rescued

At the time of the incident, Ashish Rathod 26 and Nikhil Kaushik 25 were crossing the bridge connecting Nanded city and Shivne, he said. The bridge over Mutha river was submerged in due to flooding amid heavy rains, he said.Kaushik got swept away in Mutha river, while Rathod remained stranded on the bridge as he held on to a pole.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:49 IST
Maha: Man swept away in Mutha river, another stranded on submerged bridge rescued
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was swept away in Mutha river, while his friend who was stranded on the bridge was rescued by the police and fire brigade in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday, an official said. At the time of the incident, Ashish Rathod (26) and Nikhil Kaushik (25) were crossing the bridge connecting Nanded city and Shivne, he said. The bridge over Mutha river was submerged in due to flooding amid heavy rains, he said.

''Kaushik got swept away in Mutha river, while Rathod remained stranded on the bridge as he held on to a pole. A team of the police and fire brigade rescued the man, and Kaushik's body was later found near Warje,'' the official said.

Amid heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of dams, water is being released from upstream Khadkwasla dam in Mutha river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022