Maha: Man swept away in Mutha river, another stranded on submerged bridge rescued

A 25-year-old man was swept away in Mutha river, while his friend who was stranded on the bridge was rescued by the police and fire brigade in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday, an official said. At the time of the incident, Ashish Rathod (26) and Nikhil Kaushik (25) were crossing the bridge connecting Nanded city and Shivne, he said. The bridge over Mutha river was submerged in due to flooding amid heavy rains, he said.

''Kaushik got swept away in Mutha river, while Rathod remained stranded on the bridge as he held on to a pole. A team of the police and fire brigade rescued the man, and Kaushik's body was later found near Warje,'' the official said.

Amid heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of dams, water is being released from upstream Khadkwasla dam in Mutha river.

