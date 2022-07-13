Left Menu

Probe into killing of Boksburg corrections officials to be conducted

The two were shot at Duduza Township in the early hours of Tuesday morning where they were searching for a parolee who had absconded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:15 IST
Probe into killing of Boksburg corrections officials to be conducted
The Minister also sent his condolences to the families of the deceased. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A full investigation into the killing of two Boksburg Community Corrections officials will be conducted, says the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services.

The two were shot at Duduza Township in the early hours of Tuesday morning where they were searching for a parolee who had absconded.

"We together with the SAPS will leave no stone unturned in investigating this crime and apprehending those behind the killing of our officials. We want to send a strong message that acts of lawlessness will never be tolerated," Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said.

The Minister also sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"The tremendous sense of loss is magnified by the tragic circumstances under which such a violent assault was unleashed against our officials. I wish to send my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and correctional officials," he said.

According to the department, a state firearm was also stolen during the incident.

"A case of murder has been opened with the SAPS. The Department of Correctional Services shall not tolerate nor surrender to parolees absconding," said the ministry.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

