Acting Lanka President Wickremesinghe says fascists trying to take over government

Acting President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said there was a fascist threat to democracy in the country and vowed to restore normalcy as well as stop the destruction of state property, hours after anti-government protesters stormed his office.In his first televised address since being appointed to the post after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives, Wickremesinghe said he had ordered military commanders and the police chief to do what is necessary to restore order.We must end this fascist threat to democracy.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:12 IST
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

In his first televised address since being appointed to the post after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives, Wickremesinghe said he had ordered military commanders and the police chief to do what is necessary to restore order.

"We must end this fascist threat to democracy. We can't allow the destruction of state property. The President's office, the President's Secretariat, and the Prime Minister's official residence must be returned to proper custody," he said.

"Those who are in my office want to stop me from discharging my responsibilities as acting president. We can't let them tear up our Constitution. We can't allow fascists to take over. Some mainstream politicians to seem to be supporting these extremists. That is why I declared a nation-wide emergency and a curfew," Wickremesinghe said.

He said as acting President he is declaring a state of emergency and a curfew in the Western province after his office was stormed by protesters.

He said according to intelligence inputs, protesters were to capture his office and Parliament which prompted the action to impose emergency.

Protesters have been demanding the resignation of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe to restore normalcy in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

