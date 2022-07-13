Left Menu

White House would like a consulate in East Jerusalem, adviser says

The White House would like to see a U.S. consulate for the Palestinians open in east Jerusalem, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday as President Joe Biden made his way to the region. "He has invited the family to the United States to be able to sit down and engage with them directly," Sullivan said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:21 IST
Jake Sullivan Image Credit: Twitter(@jakejsullivan)
The White House would like to see a U.S. consulate for the Palestinians open in east Jerusalem, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday as President Joe Biden made his way to the region. "Our position is that we would like a consulate in East Jerusalem. Obviously, that requires engagement with the Israeli government. It requires engagement with the Palestinian leadership as well. And we will continue that engagement on this trip," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force 1.

Sullivan also said the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had spoken with the family of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. "He has invited the family to the United States to be able to sit down and engage with them directly," Sullivan said.

