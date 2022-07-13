Left Menu

Four terrorists killed in clash with security forces in Pak: Official

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least four terrorists were killed in a clash with the security forces in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The clash occurred in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan tribal district, which borders Afghanistan.

During the clash four terrorists were killed, the ISPR statement said.

The security forces seized large quantity weapons, armoury and explosive materials from their possession.

According to ISPR, the slain terrorists were involved in sabotage activities against the forces in the region.

