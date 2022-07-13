Haryana government constitutes backward classes commission

The Haryana government has constituted a state backward classes commission, which will be headed by retired high court judge Darshan Singh.

A notification in this regard was issued by the government on July 12.

The Commission will also have four members, including former vice-chancellor S K Gakhar. Special Secretary to the Haryana government, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department, Mukul Kumar, will be the member secretary.

The notification said the commission will study the present social, educational, and economic conditions of the backward classes in the state.

It will assess the benefits provided to BC students in educational institutions and the employment opportunities available to them.

It will study and recommend the proportion of reservation for backward classes required to be given in Panchayati raj institutions and municipalities of the state. The panel will study and recommend such measures, as may be required for the social, educational, and economic welfare of the BCs, the notification said.

Earlier on July 10, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the state government will be constituting the backward classes commission afresh.

''After its formation, this commission will take care of all problems of the community. It will be ensured that the beneficiaries get the benefits of all schemes through the commission,'' he had said.

