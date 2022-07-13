Odisha: Govt engineer held in corruption case

A government engineer was arrested in Odisha's Puri district on Wednesday for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income, officials said.

Searches were conducted at seven places in Khurda, Puri and Dhenkanal districts on Tuesday by the Vigilance Directorate, following inputs that Dusmanta Dehury was possessing assets that were amassed illegally, they said.

Movable and immovable assets worth Rs 3.54 crore were unearthed in the raids at the properties of Dehury, who is the assistant engineer of the rural works division in Nimapara subdivision, they added.

The assets include seven plots of land in Bhubaneswar and 21 plots in Dhenkanal, besides Rs 1.63 lakh in cash, officials said.

He was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth 333 per cent of his known sources of income, they said.

A case has been registered against Dehury and his wife under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and an investigation is on, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)