Lakhimpur violence: Next hearing on Ashish Mishra's bail plea on July 15

In the earlier hearing, the victim side presented several pieces of evidence in order to establish that Ashish Mishra was present at the violence site and his involvement was clear.Four farmers, part of a protest against the now-repealed farm laws, were killed on October 3 last year when cars allegedly carrying BJP workers mowed them down near Tikonia village in Uttar Pradeshs Lakhimpur Kheri.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:33 IST
The Allahabad High Court will on July 15 continue hearing the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The state government completed its arguments on Wednesday while the victim side had concluded arguments on Monday. In the earlier hearing, the victim side presented several pieces of evidence in order to establish that Ashish Mishra was present at the violence site and his involvement was clear.

Four farmers, part of a protest against the now-repealed farm laws, were killed on October 3 last year when cars allegedly carrying BJP workers mowed them down near Tikonia village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. It was alleged that Ashish Mishra was sitting in one of the cars in the convoy. In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers and a driver were killed. A journalist was the eighth victim.

That day the farmers were protesting against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra's native Banbir village. In April, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to the minister's son by the high court but directed that the HC could re-examine the matter. Ashish Mishra then filed a fresh bail plea.

