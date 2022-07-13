Monsoon Parliament session: LS Speaker calls meeting of floor leaders on July 16

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of floor leaders of parties in the House on Saturday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 18. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 pm on July 16.

The meeting will discuss ways for smooth functioning of the monsoon session and maximise productivity. Opposition parties are likely to talk about the issues they intend to raise in the House. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandyopadhyay, YSRCP's Midhun Reddy, DMK's TR Baalu, NCP's Supriya Sule, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel are among leaders who would attend the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and MOS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal are among the leaders likely to represent the government in the meeting. The monsoon session holds significance as the election of the President and Vice President will take place during the session.

The Presidential election is scheduled for July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21. The Vice Presidential election is slated for August 6 and the results will be declared on the same day.

The Monsoon session will conclude on August 12. (ANI)

