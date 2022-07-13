'I think it was God's way to say don't come to Himalayas for now': Justice MR Shah

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI)Supreme Court Judge Justice M R Shah, who last month suffered discomfort in his chest while on vacation in Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday said ''I think, it was God's way to say don't come to the Himalayas.'' Narrating the sequence of events, Justice Shah who is heading the bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna, said that someone called his wife when they were at the airport in Himachal Pradesh after he suffered some discomfort in the chest.

“Someone called my wife to know about my wellbeing and said that several rumours are going on about me. At that time I got an idea to shoot a video to allay the rumours and to say that I was safe and alright”, Justice Shah said in the open court hearing after senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing in a matter asked about his health and wellbeing.

Justice Shah said that with the grace of God and the blessing of his brother and sister judges of the top court and other well-wishers, he was back to work in four-five days after an operation in a private hospital here.

“Luckily, I was at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala and we managed to take a flight back to Delhi. I had to cancel my further trip into the Himalayas. I had planned to go to places where there were no buildings. Had I been there things would have been different. I think it was God's way to say that don't come to the Himalayas for now”, he said.

Justice Shah said that now he is absolutely fine and is attending to his duties comfortably. On June 16, Justice Shah was airlifted to Delhi after falling sick in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana after coming to know about the situation came in touch with Justice Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring him to Delhi for treatment.

In a video message, Justice Shah had said he was stable and reaching Delhi.

Later in the day, the CJI visited a private hospital here to inquire about the health conditions of Justice Shah.

Justice Shah, born on May 16, 1958, was enrolled as an Advocate on July 19, 1982, and practiced in the Gujarat High Court before being appointed as an Additional Judge of the same high court on March 7, 2004.

He became a Permanent Judge on June 22, 2005, in the Gujarat High Court and was later appointed as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court on August 12, 2018.

He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on November 2, 2018, and is due to retire on May 15, 2023.

