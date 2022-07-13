Shravani Mela begins in Deoghar, over 35 lakh devotees expected

The month-long Shravani Mela began in Deoghar in Jharkhand on Wednesday, with authorities expecting over 35 lakh pilgrims from across the country to visit the temple town.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the fair, one of the biggest in the country, being held after two years due to the pandemic, officials said.

As the fair began, thousands of devotees embarked on a 105-km journey from Sultanganj in Bihar to the Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar to offer the holy water of river Ganga to the 'Dwadas Jyotirlingam' in the month of Shravan.

State minister Badal Patralekh and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey inaugurated the Shravani Mela by performing rituals at the Dumma Kanwariya route.

''The administration has made all arrangements to make it a success. However, such a big event cannot be made successful until and unless everyone cooperates. This is the responsibility of all to make it a grand event,'' Patralekh said.

The organisers are expecting that the number of devotees would increase this year as Deoghar was connected to the country's air network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Deoghar airport, built at a cost of Rs 401 crore.

Dubey said more facilities need to be developed in Deoghar for the devotee so that they do not face any trouble during the fair.

Arrangements such as drinking water stations, toilets, health camps and information centres have been made for the 'kanwariyas' or devotees of Lord Shiva coming here from Sultanganj, officials said.

Devotees have been urged to use items made of paper, clothes and leaves in order to reduce the consumption of plastic, they said.

An adequate number of doctors, health workers, paramedical staff and ambulances have been deployed. CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic points, and drone cameras will be used for crowd management, they said.

Accommodation for 2,750 people has been made available in tents.

''Accommodation for 1,250 people has been set up at Kothia More in Deoghar, and for 1,500 people in Basukinath,'' Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) general manager Alok Prasad told PTI.

Besides, accommodation for 5,000 people has been set up in Dumma area under the Centre's PRASAD scheme, he said.

Sixteen help desks and tourist information centres have also been set up on the 'kanwariya' route, Prasad said.

