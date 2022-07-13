Mexico expects $40 bln in U.S. investment thru 2024, minister says
U.S. investment in Mexico from now through 2024 should reach $40 billion, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced in a breakfast with U.S. and Mexican executives on Wednesday, according to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.
Ebrard revealed the news on Twitter, saying it was "great news for Mexico."
