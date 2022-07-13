Left Menu

Presidency denies false claims by Senzo Meyiwa trial counsel

“The Presidency espouses the values of our Constitution and cherishes the protection, safety and justice for all,” the Presidency said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Presidency has strongly denied allegations made by former Senzo Meyiwa trial counsel, Advocate Malesela Teffo, that President Cyril Ramaphosa was involved in alleged harassment of the advocate for his role in the trial.

"The Presidency has noted and strongly refutes the false claims made by Advocate Malesela Teffo that the Presidency is behind his alleged intimidation and subsequent decision to withdraw from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

"The Presidency finds these unsubstantiated and baseless claims mischievous and harmful to the standing of the office of the President," a Presidency statement issued on Wednesday read.

The Presidency asserted that it "does not participate in criminal investigations or trials" and is not "involved in any perceived or actual harassment of" Teffo.

"As an Officer of the Court and a professional in the legal fraternity, Advocate Teffo must appreciate the level of veracity that is necessary to support such claims about any institution or individual.

"The Presidency espouses the values of our Constitution and cherishes the protection, safety and justice for all," the Presidency said.

In court on Tuesday, Teffo told the court that he was withdrawing from the case "based on the harassment that I am receiving from the State and from the court" and allegedly, from the "highest office in the land".

"On the 28th of April when I was arrested…that was the plan and the plan was hatched in the office of [President Ramaphosa]…that I am a problematic advocate; I am interfering with the plan that has been hatched; that my client should take the responsibility of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa despite the fact that they were innocent," Teffo said on Tuesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

