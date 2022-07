BRIEF-Bill Gates Says As I Look To The Future, I Plan To Give Virtually All Of My Wealth To The Gates Foundation

* BILL GATES SAYS AS I LOOK TO THE FUTURE, I PLAN TO GIVE VIRTUALLY ALL OF MY WEALTH TO THE GATES FOUNDATION

* BILL GATES SAYS TRANSFERRING $20 BILLION TO GATES FOUNDATION’S ENDOWMENT THIS MONTH - TWEET * BILL GATES SAYS PLANS TO INCREASE SPENDING IN GATES FOUNDATION FROM NEARLY $6 BILLION PER YEAR TODAY TO $9 BILLION PER YEAR BY 2026 Source text: https://bit.ly/3PonR9D

