New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

LGD20 UP-COURT-GYANVAPI Land belongs to Hindu deity Aadi Vishweshwar Mahadev, says counsel for petitioners in Gyanvapi case Varanasi (UP): The Places of Worship Act, 1991 does not apply in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case and Hindus should be allowed to offer prayers there, the counsel for petitioners told a district court on Wednesday while arguing on the maintainability of the case.

LGD24 UP-HC-LAKHIMPUR Lakhimpur violence: Next hearing on Ashish Mishra's bail plea on July 15 Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court will on July 15 continue hearing the bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

DES53 UP-MLA-MUD BATH UP: Maharajganj MLA takes mud bath to please rain god Gorakhpur (UP): With monsoon playing truant in the region, a group of women in Maharajganj district performed a ritual by soaking local MLA and Nagar Palika chairman in a mud tub to please rain god 'Indra'.

LGD32 UP-COURT-TAJ Allahabad HC seeks reply from Centre, UP govt over seer's petition Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has sought a reply from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by an Ayodhya-based seer seeking permission to enter the Taj Mahal wearing saffron clothes and with his religious mast.

DEL35 UP-MAYAWATI-POPULATION BJP confusing people with 'population' scare, deviating from 'real issues': Mayawati Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused the BJP of confusing people on the issue of Population control and deviating from “real priority.” DES10 UP-LALU-TEJ PRATAP Tej Pratap Yadav denied permission to do 'parikrama' in his car at Mathura temple Mathura (UP): RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was barred on Wednesday from performing a 'parikrama' of Giriraj Maharaj temple here in his car by the authorities.

DES13 UP-SIKH-RIOTS 1984 anti-Sikh riots: UP SIT nabs four more people, 19 held so far Kanpur (UP): A special investigation team probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots here arrested four more people who allegedly were part of a mob that had set a house ablaze here during the violence, resulting in several deaths, according to an official. DES51 RJ-PREZ POLL-2NDLDMURMU Fielding tribal woman for president's post honour for community: Murmu Jaipur: NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said it is an honour for all tribal people that a daughter from the community has been fielded in the presidential polls for the first time after the Independence. DES23 RJ-BJP-LEADERS Rajasthan: Two senior BJP leaders clash ahead of meeting with Murmu Jaipur: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday confronted a senior party leader in front of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat when his supporters were denied entry to the venue where NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu met party legislators.

DES44 PB-SCHEME-LD PROBE Punjab CM Mann orders probe into irregularities in SC scholarship scheme Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive probe into alleged irregularities in the post matric scholarship scheme that had surfaced during the previous Congress regime in the state. DES35 PB-LD AAP AAP govt committed to make Punjab drug-free state: Kang Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Wednesday said the Bhagwant Mann-led government is committed to free the state from the drug menace, for which he held previous governments responsible. DES54 HR-MLAs-THREAT Threat calls to MLAs: CM Khattar ask officials to take immediate action Chandigarh: Taking note of threats received by some MLAs in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday convened a meeting of senior officers and directed them to take immediate and strict action in the matter. DES38 HR-CONG-GOVERNOR Haryana Cong delegation meets Governor, expresses concern over law & order Chandigarh: A delegation of Haryana Congress MLAs on Wednesday met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya here and submitted a memorandum to him expressing concern over ''deteriorating'' law and order in the state and raised other issues. DES26 HR-COMMISSION Haryana government constitutes backward classes commission Chandigarh: The Haryana government has constituted a state backward classes commission, which will be headed by retired high court judge Darshan Singh. DES45 HP-VIRUS-CASES Himachal Pradesh records 358 fresh COVID-19 cases Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,88,493 on Wednesday with 358 fresh cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,125, officials said. DES6 UKD-FILM CITY After UP, Uttarakhand to build film city Dehradun: Uttarakhand, a popular shooting destination among filmmakers, could soon have a film city of its own with state government officials being tasked with identifying a suitable piece of land in the hill state for the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)