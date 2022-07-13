Left Menu

A helicopter fighting fire on Greek island of Samos crashes in the sea

"Α rescue operation is under way," a fire brigade official told Reuters adding that four people were on board. A coast quard official said one person has been rescued. The helicopter had been leased by the government to fight forest fires, a Defence Ministry official told Reuters without providing any further details.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 13-07-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 21:49 IST
A helicopter fighting fire on Greek island of Samos crashes in the sea
  • Country:
  • Greece

Three people were missing on Wednesday, after a helicopter fighting a forest fire on the Greek island Samos crashed in the sea, fire brigade officials said. "Α rescue operation is under way," a fire brigade official told Reuters adding that four people were on board.

A coast quard official said one person has been rescued. The helicopter had been leased by the government to fight forest fires, a Defence Ministry official told Reuters without providing any further details. (Reporing by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022