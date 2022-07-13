Left Menu

J'khand HC seeks EVMs in petition challenging election of BJP MLA

Updated: 13-07-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:39 IST
J'khand HC seeks EVMs in petition challenging election of BJP MLA
The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the Dhanbad deputy commissioner to produce the EVMs and other documents related to the 2019 assembly election in the Baghmara constituency.

The court gave the direction while hearing an election petition filed by Congress candidate Jaleshwar Mahto, challenging the membership of Baghmara's BJP legislator Dhullu Mahto.

Jaleshwar in his petition alleged that polling in several booths was rigged, which led to Dhullu's victory by a margin of 812 votes.

This will be evident from the documents and EVMs of such booths, the petitioner claimed before the court.

The case will be heard again on July 20.

