Secret Service employee detained in Israel
- Country:
- Israel
A Secret Service employee was detained and questioned by Israeli police after being “allegedly involved in a physical encounter,'' according to an agency spokesman.
The incident occurred late Monday, before President Joe Biden arrived in the country on Wednesday.
The employee, who was not identified, was released without charges, said the spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi. He has returned to the United States, and “his access to Secret Service systems and facilities was suspended pending further investigation.” Another incident involving agency employees took place before Biden arrived in South Korea in May.
An agent and an armed physical security specialist were sent home after an alcohol-fuelled argument with a taxi driver, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to comment publicly.
Local law enforcement wrote a police report but did not file charges.
