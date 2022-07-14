Left Menu

Anti-EU campaigner Farage says only Braverman will 'complete Brexit'

Leading anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage said on Wednesday Attorney General Suella Braverman was the only one of the remaining six candidates for British prime minister who would "complete Brexit". She would take us out of the European Convention on Human Rights and the European Court of Human Rights, and then, and only then, has the Brexit promise been fulfilled," Farage said of Braverman, in a video posted on Twitter.

Leading anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage said on Wednesday Attorney General Suella Braverman was the only one of the remaining six candidates for British prime minister who would "complete Brexit". Farage, a former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) whose success played a major role in persuading then-Prime Minister David Cameron to hold the 2016 Brexit referendum, has been a critic of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's EU divorce deal.

"She's the only one actually saying what needs to be done... She would take us out of the European Convention on Human Rights and the European Court of Human Rights, and then, and only then, has the Brexit promise been fulfilled," Farage said of Braverman, in a video posted on Twitter. "All the rest of them say 'well, we'll think about it', 'we won't rule it out'. She is the only one prepared to complete Brexit."

Braverman received the lowest number of votes of the six candidates to make it through to the second round of voting among Conservative lawmakers, which will take place on Thursday.

