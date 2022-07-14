HP governor performs 'yagya' to mark completion of one year in office

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday performed a 'yagya' and planted a maple sapling at the Raj Bhavan here to mark the completion of his one year in office, according to an official release.

Arlekar said his first year in office was pleasant and satisfactory, a release issued by the state public release department stated.

He thanked the people of the state for their cooperation and contribution to various works. He also interacted with the Raj Bhavan staff on the occasion, it said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan and congratulated him on completing one year in office, the release said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh and Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, among other dignitaries, visited the governor, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)