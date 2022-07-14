Left Menu

Firefighting helicopter crashes off Greek island; 2 dead

PTI | Athens | Updated: 14-07-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 02:41 IST
Firefighting helicopter crashes off Greek island; 2 dead
  • Country:
  • Greece

Two members of a helicopter crew battling a forest fire on the Greek island of Samos died when it crashed into the sea, authorities said.

A Romanian national and a Greek liaison officer died in the crash on Wednesday, while two Moldovan nationals survived, a Coast Guard spokeswoman told the Associated Press.

The Soviet-era Mi-8 helicopter, leased for firefighting operations from Ukraine, took off from Samos at 4:39 p.m. and crashed off the island at 5:55 p.m. Nine vessels, five from the Coast Guard, two from the army and two private, as well as a helicopter, took part in the rescue operation, the spokeswoman said.

All the island's 27 firefighters plus four planes and a helicopter were fighting the blaze in a forested area on Samos, which lies close to the Turkish coast. The flames were being fanned by high winds, the Fire Service said.

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

