BRIEF-EU Cuts Euro-Area GDP Forecast, Sees 7.6% Inflation This Year- Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 03:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 03:56 IST
July 13 (Reuters) -
* EU CUTS EURO-AREA GDP FORECAST, SEES 7.6% INFLATION THIS YEAR; EUROPEAN COMMISSION CUTS 2023 GDP PROJECTION TO 1.4% FROM 2.3% - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [https://bloom.bg/3IyRxPk]
