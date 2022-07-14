BRIEF-EU Cuts Euro-Area GDP Forecast, Sees 7.6% Inflation This Year- Bloomberg News

July 13 (Reuters) -

* EU CUTS EURO-AREA GDP FORECAST, SEES 7.6% INFLATION THIS YEAR; EUROPEAN COMMISSION CUTS 2023 GDP PROJECTION TO 1.4% FROM 2.3% - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [https://bloom.bg/3IyRxPk]

