Landslide kills father-son duo in J-K’s Reasi

A man and his son were killed in a landslide in a remote village in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Mohammad Shafi (65) and his son Abdul Rashid (30) were on the way home when they came under a landslide, triggered by rains, at Thillu-Kalad village in Arnas area Wednesday evening, they said.

Villagers retrieved the bodies of both the deceased from under the debris, the officials said, adding they were later buried after the completion of legal formalities.

