Left Menu

Landslide kills father-son duo in J-K’s Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:12 IST
Landslide kills father-son duo in J-K’s Reasi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his son were killed in a landslide in a remote village in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Mohammad Shafi (65) and his son Abdul Rashid (30) were on the way home when they came under a landslide, triggered by rains, at Thillu-Kalad village in Arnas area Wednesday evening, they said.

Villagers retrieved the bodies of both the deceased from under the debris, the officials said, adding they were later buried after the completion of legal formalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022