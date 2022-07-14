Left Menu

Fire extinguisher found lying on roadside in Jammu; destroyed by army

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:38 IST
A fire extinguisher found lying on the roadside here on Thursday was destroyed by the Army experts after suspecting the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED) inside it, officials said.

The suspicious object was noticed by local residents at Malpur in the Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of the city around 4.30 am and subsequently alerted the nearby army unit and the police, they said.

The officials said both the army and the police rushed to the area and a link road was closed for vehicular traffic.

Later, bomb disposal experts of the army destroyed the cylinder containing the suspected IED in a controlled explosion, they said.

