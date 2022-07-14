Tight security arrangements in Jaipur for 'Kanwar Yatra'

The Rajasthan Police on Thursday said strict security arrangements have been made for 'Kanwar Yatra' and drones will be deployed to monitor its routes.

The yatra starts from Jaipur's Galta Teerth to various temples in the city during the holy month of Shravan.

The police said tight security arrangements have been made in view of the murder of a tailor in Udaipur on June 28.

''Special arrangements will be there to monitor the situation throughout the month. It will be ensured that the yatra is held peacefully,'' a police official said.

No DJ will not be allowed during the yatra, the officer said.

Kanwariyas (Shiva devotees) fetch water from holy places like Galta Teerth in Jaipur to offer it at Shiva temples.

