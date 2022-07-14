Lithuania to keep Kaliningrad trade restrictions while working out new rules

Lithuania will keep restrictions on Kaliningrad trade in place while it works out rules on how to resume the trade, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday.

The European Union executive said on Wednesday that sanctioned Russian goods could transit through the bloc's territory by rail after tensions between Moscow and EU member Lithuania escalated over trade with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

