NSE illegal phone tapping: ED files money laundering case against former Mumbai CP, ex bourse brass

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 14:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering complaint against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former NSE top bosses Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in connection with the illegal phone tapping and the snooping case of employees of the stock exchange, officials said Thursday.

The federal probe agency filed the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a week after the CBI booked them.

The CBI had alleged that Narain and Ramkrishna had roped in a company founded by the now retired Mumbai police commissioner Pandey to snoop on the stock market employees by illegally intercepting their phone calls.

The CBI, and now the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has named Pandey, his Delhi-based company, NSE's former MD and CEOs Narain and Ramkrishna, executive vice president Ravi Varanasi, and head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur, among others, in their respective complaints.

The alleged irregularities of secret surveillance were found by the ED following which it reported it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which asked the CBI to probe the charges, officials said.

