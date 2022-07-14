Left Menu

Hathras Court sends Mohd Zubair to 14-day judicial custody

The Hathras court on Thursday sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody after two cases were registered against him in the district on July 4.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:31 IST
Hathras Court sends Mohd Zubair to 14-day judicial custody
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hathras court on Thursday sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody after two cases were registered against him in the district on July 4. The case was registered by Deepak Sharma for Zubair's remarks on Hindu Gods and Goddesses in a tweet in 2018.

The security in the area was beefed up near the court area, thereafter Zubair was produced in CJM Shivakumari Court. The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to the fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in the case registered against him by Uttar Pradesh Police in Sitapur.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna posted the matter for hearing on September 7 and also granted four weeks to the Uttar Pradesh government to file a response on Zubair's plea. Zubair has challenged the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash an FIR registered against him by Uttar Pradesh police in Sitapur for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers 'hate mongers'.

Last week, the apex court granted interim bail for five days to Zubair in the FIR registered against him in Sitapur. The Supreme Court was hearing Zubair's plea seeking protection from arrest and challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022