Man gets 20-year RI for sexually abusing minor girl

A fast track court in Udupi district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl after promising to marry her.The sentence was pronounced by judge Srinivas Suvarna.The convict is Kiran 28 of Kodavoor in the district.

A fast track court in Udupi district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl after promising to marry her.

The sentence was pronounced by judge Srinivas Suvarna.

The convict is Kiran (28) of Kodavoor in the district. He had befriended the 16-year-old girl and repeatedly sexually abused her. He recorded the act on his phone and threatened the girl with the video and repeated the crime, according to the charge sheet.

The man's sister, who allegedly helped her brother in the act and was an accused in the case, was acquitted by the court as the charge against her could not be proved.

Also, Kiran was fined Rs 10,000 for sexual harassment, 10 years imprisonment an additional fine of Rs 10,000 under the POCSO Act, and one-year jail- term for issuing a threat. The court ordered him to also pay Rs 4 lakh to the victim as compensation.

