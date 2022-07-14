Chamapawat should emerge as model of development for rest of Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said Champawat district should emerge as a ''model of development'' for the rest of the state.

Dhami, who had lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February, won from Champawat by a huge margin in a bypoll held in May.

"Chamapawat should emerge as a model of development for the rest of Uttarakhand," Dhami said while addressing a gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maa Poornagiri College of Education in the district.

"We want Champawat to realize its full potential in every sector, including education, tourism, and healthcare," Dhami said.

He said 100 schools of Champawat will get a makeover and all the revered temples in the area will be renovated under the Manaskhand corridor project.

Manaskhand corridor or Mandirmala project was one of the major promises made by Dhami to the people of Champawat in the run-up to the bypoll.

