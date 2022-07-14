Biden seeking to integrate Israel into Mideast

US President Joe Biden says he is working to promote Israel's burgeoning ties with Arab partners in the Middle East.

Biden spoke after meeting Israel's interim prime minister, Yair Lapid, in Jerusalem on Thursday.

"I talked about how important it was from my perspective for Israel to be integrated into the region," Biden said.

Under the Trump administration, Israel struck diplomatic deals with four Arab countries known as the Abraham Accords.

Biden is hoping to build on those fledgling ties as he heads to Saudi Arabia to meet with Gulf Arab partners this weekend. The ties are largely based on shared concerns about Iran's nuclear program and military activities across the region.

Lapid described Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia as "extremely important to Israel".

Biden also appeared to give a boost to Lapid, who hopes to win a full term in November elections. "We had a good beginning of a long, God willing, relationship," Biden said.

___ Jerusalem: The United Arab Emirates is investing $2 billion to launch food processing centers across India that will use climate-smart technologies to help reduce waste and conserve fresh water.

The initiative was announced on Thursday ahead of the first virtual leaders' meeting of I2U2 - a new grouping of Israel, India, United States, and UAE - that is looking to spur joint investments in water, energy, transportation, food security, and more.

India will provide land for the project. US and Israeli private firms are invited to lend their expertise to the project that the group said will help maximize crop yields. The group has set tackling food insecurity in the South and the Middle East as a major goal.

President Joe Biden is taking part in the video meeting from Israel, where he is on the second day of a whirlwind visit to the Middle East.

