Left Menu

Russia says some elements of possible deal on Ukraine grain are settled

No significant obstacles remain to signing the agreement, its source added. According to the Turkish defence ministry, the date of the next meeting is still not clear.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:05 IST
Russia says some elements of possible deal on Ukraine grain are settled
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Contact between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations on the issue of exports of Ukrainian grain will continue after Wednesday's talks in Istanbul delivered some elements of a possible deal, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday after the talks. "There has indeed been a substantive discussion on this issue," Maria Zakharova, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters on Thursday.

"It was possible to formulate some elements of a possible agreement which Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey are now discussing in their capitals through their military departments," she said. A preliminary date for the next four-way meeting is July 20 or 21, the Russian RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the situation. No significant obstacles remain to sign the agreement, its source added.

According to the Turkish defense ministry, the date of the next meeting is still not clear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022