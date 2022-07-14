Ukraine says grain deal is 'step closer' after talks in Turkey
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:11 IST
Ukraine is "definitely a step closer" to clinching a deal to export grain through its Black Sea ports after Wednesday's talks with Russia, the United Nations, and Turkey, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday.
"We are definitely a step closer to a result," the minister told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
