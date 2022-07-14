Left Menu

Ukraine says grain deal is 'step closer' after talks in Turkey

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:11 IST
Ukraine says grain deal is 'step closer' after talks in Turkey
Oleksandr Kubrakov Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukraine is "definitely a step closer" to clinching a deal to export grain through its Black Sea ports after Wednesday's talks with Russia, the United Nations, and Turkey, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday.

"We are definitely a step closer to a result," the minister told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022