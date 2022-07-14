ED arrests ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan in phone tapping case, get her 4-day custody from court
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan in a money laundering case connected with alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of stock exchange employees after getting the nod from a Delhi court to probe the matter. Special Judge Sunaina Sharma allowed four-day custodial interrogation of Ramakrishnan.
The former NSE MD was produced in the court from jail on an order passed by the judge earlier.
The judge had issued a production warrant against the accused on a plea moved by the ED.
After the accused was produced, the ED took permission from the court to interrogate her.
Later, the ED arrested Ramakrishnan on the ground of non-cooperation and again produced her before the court and urged for her nine-day custodial interrogation.
The court, however, granted her four-day custody to the agency.
Ramakrishnan was arrested by the CBI in a separate case and was currently in judicial custody.
