Maha: Building collapses in Amravati; none hurt

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A ground-plus-one floor commercial building collapsed in Maharashtra's Amravati city on Thursday, a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The building, which was about 20 years old, crashed at around 12.30 pm in the Gandhi Chowk area of the city, located nearly 150 km from Nagpur, an official from the Amravati Municipal Corporation said.

There was no person in the building at the time of the incident, he said.

As per preliminary information, there was a structural defect that led to the building's collapse, a civic engineer said.

Civic and fire department personnel rushed to the site after being alerted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

