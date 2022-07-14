Kremlin declines comment on prospect of prisoner exchange for U.S. basketball star

The Kremlin on Thursday refused to comment on the prospect of a prisoner exchange for detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner, detained at a Moscow airport in February, has pled guilty on drug charges that carry a possible 10-year prison sentence but denied she intended to break the law. The third hearing of her trial gets underway later Thursday in a court outside Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)