Left Menu

Kremlin declines comment on prospect of prisoner exchange for U.S. basketball star

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:14 IST
Kremlin declines comment on prospect of prisoner exchange for U.S. basketball star
Brittney Griner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Thursday refused to comment on the prospect of a prisoner exchange for detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner, detained at a Moscow airport in February, has pled guilty on drug charges that carry a possible 10-year prison sentence but denied she intended to break the law. The third hearing of her trial gets underway later Thursday in a court outside Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022