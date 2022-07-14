Left Menu

UP: 24-year-old man killed in road accident

Station House Officer SHO of the Kokhraj police station Ganesh Prasad Singh said, Sudhir Singh, a resident of Belai village of Fatehpur district who was travelling on a scooter, was hit by a private transport bus. Sudhir Singh was crushed to death. Police have seized the private bus involved in the mishap.

A 24-year-old man was killed in a road mishap on the National Highway-2 on Thursday, police said. Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kokhraj police station Ganesh Prasad Singh said, ''Sudhir Singh, a resident of Belai village of Fatehpur district who was traveling on a scooter, was hit by a private transport bus.'' ''Sudhir Singh was crushed to death. A woman who was traveling with him on the scooter was injured in the accident,'' the SHO added. Police seized the private bus involved in the mishap. The driver of the bus has also been held. Police are in the process of lodging an FIR. Sudhir Singh, according to the SHO, was preparing for competitive exams while staying in the nearby Prayagraj district.

