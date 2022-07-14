UAE president visits France on Monday -state news agency
The president of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will fly to France on July 18 for his first official visit outside the region since taking office in May, the state news agency reported on Thursday.
