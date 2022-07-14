UP: Cop arrested for trying to kill woman he raped repeatedly on pretext of marriage

An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly trying to kill a woman he raped repeatedly on the pretext of marriage and impregnated, officials said.

SI Wasi Ahmed, who introduced himself to the woman as Rinku Shukla, forced her to get an abortion multiple times over the last two years, they said.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said Ahmed was arrested from the Kotwali Nagar area after the woman filed a complaint against him on Tuesday.

According to the complainant, Ahmed befriended her during his posting at Kotwali police station. He introduced himself as Rinku Shukla to her and raped her repeatedly in the last two years on the pretext of marriage.

The woman further alleged that Ahmed forced her to get an abortion more than once. When she started demanding that he marry her, the accused tried to kill her by offering her an ice cream laced with poison, according to police.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against Ahmed. He has been placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry has also been ordered against him, the SP said.

