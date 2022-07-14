India reports first case of monkeypox
India on Thursday reported its first case of monkeypox, Priya Abraham, head of National Institute of Virology, told Reuters.
Monkeypox, endemic in parts of Africa, is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions.
