Jeweller attacked inside his shop

A man was arrested here on Thursday after he allegedly attacked a jeweller in Nandanvan area and injured him grievously, police said. Piyush Sonkusare entered the jewellery shop of Mahesh Induji Belpande (52) in the afternoon and allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a knife after abusing him, said an official. The assailant was soon nabbed and a case of attempt to murder under Indian Penal Code section 307 was registered against him.

The reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)