PLFI leader held in Jharkhand

A senior leader of outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), who was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, has been arrested in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a police statement on Thursday said.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of PLFI cadres in the district, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar formed a special team to raid the area and apprehend the ultras.

Accordingly, the team cordoned off a jungle near Ladauli village on Wednesday and arrested 27-year-old Novel Sandipurty, an area commander of PLFI. Some of his accomplices, however, managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness, the statement said.

An AK-47 rifle, 38 live cartridges, PLFI literature, one grenade bomb and two mobile phones, among other items have been recovered during the raid, it added.

