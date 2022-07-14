Left Menu

CJI N V Ramana to inaugurate digital museum in Rajasthan Assembly Saturday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 22:11 IST
CJI N V Ramana to inaugurate digital museum in Rajasthan Assembly Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will inaugurate a digital museum in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

On this occasion, a seminar on '75 years of parliamentary democracy' will also be held by the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

''The purpose of the museum is to display the glorious political history of Rajasthan and also to make people aware of the political proceedings and arrangements,'' Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said.

A detailed description of the rights and roles of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition will also be displayed in this museum, along with the process of how bills are passed and become law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022