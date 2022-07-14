Rajasthan: Police rescue couple abducted from Jhalawar's town, arrest six

Six people were arrested for allegedly abducting a man and his wife from their house in Jhalawar district and chopping off one of his legs, police said on Thursday.

The couple, identified as Arvind Mehar (25) and Sapana Mehar (19), residents of Dug town in Jhalawar district, had solemnized marriage in a court around three months ago, they said.

According to police, six armed men abducted the couple from their house at Pathari Mohalla in Dug town on Wednesday night and abandoned Arvind in the forest after chopping off one of his legs and breaking an arm. After getting information about the incident, police swung into action and rescued the man from the forest and arrested three of the accused, officials said. Hours later, police also rescued the woman from the forest in Pedawa area on Thursday afternoon and arrested three other accused, including her ex-husband, they said.

With the help of electronic surveillance, police rescued Arvind at around 2 am on Thursday from the forest in Pedawa area, where the abductors had abandoned him, said Prem Behari, sub-inspector at Dug police station. Police also arrested three of the assailants, identified as Eklehar Singh, Rodulal Mehar and Shyamlal Mehar, he said, adding initial investigation revealed that former husband of Sapna, identified as Dhanraj, was involved in the crime. Following an intensive search operation for around 18 hours, police also rescued Sapana in the afternoon on Thursday and arrested three other accused, including her former husband, DSP of the area Prem Kumar said. Arvind and his brother Rajulal, who was also attacked by the assailants during the incident, are undergoing treatment at a hospital and further investigation into the matter is underway, a police official said. Prima facie, the former husband, along with five accused, conspired for the abduction, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)