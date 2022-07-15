Left Menu

2 women die after being struck by lightning in UP

The women were going home when they were struck by lightning, the police said.While Chauhan 35 and Devlati 34 died, the third woman, Kaushalya, was injured.

PTI | Mau | Updated: 15-07-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 00:18 IST
2 women die after being struck by lightning in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Two women died after they were struck by lightning while working in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Usha Chauhan (35) and Devlati (34), they said.

Three women were working in a field in Nawalpur Ratohi village under the Haldharpur police station area. Around 6 pm, it suddenly started raining. The women were going home when they were struck by lightning, the police said.

While Chauhan (35) and Devlati (34) died, the third woman, Kaushalya, was injured. She is undergoing treatment at the district hospital and her condition is stated to be critical, they said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore; U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults and more

Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from S...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022