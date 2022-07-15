2 women die after being struck by lightning in UP

Two women died after they were struck by lightning while working in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Usha Chauhan (35) and Devlati (34), they said.

Three women were working in a field in Nawalpur Ratohi village under the Haldharpur police station area. Around 6 pm, it suddenly started raining. The women were going home when they were struck by lightning, the police said.

While Chauhan (35) and Devlati (34) died, the third woman, Kaushalya, was injured. She is undergoing treatment at the district hospital and her condition is stated to be critical, they said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

