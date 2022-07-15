Left Menu

Two journalists shot at in UP

Two journalists working for local newspapers were allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Kaliyari market area here, police said on Thursday. The journalists -- Shyam Sunder Pandey and Laddu Pandey -- working for different newspapers were sitting at a hotel in the market when they were shot at by the motorcycle-borne assailants, SHO Pranav Srivastava said.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 15-07-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 00:27 IST
Two journalists working for local newspapers were allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Kaliyari market area here, police said on Thursday. ''The journalists -- Shyam Sunder Pandey and Laddu Pandey -- working for different newspapers were sitting at a hotel in the market when they were shot at by the motorcycle-borne assailants,'' SHO Pranav Srivastava said. Police has formed a team to identify and arrest the assailants. The injured media persons have been referred to Varanasi for better treatment, they added. PTI CORR CDN SRY

