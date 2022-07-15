Left Menu

3 injured in clash between two communities in UP

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 15-07-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 00:44 IST
Three people were injured here on Thursday after members of two communities clashed with each other when a municipal corporation team was clearing encroachment by a biryani shop, police said.

Senior police and administrative officials rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital, they said.

District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said a team of the municipal corporation had gone to clear encroachment by a biryani shop in the Premnagar area.

Police said both sides attacked each other with sharp weapons.

Biryani shop owner Nawab Ali alleged that when the civic body team was removing the encroachment, local BJP Kisan Morcha leader Ankit Bhatia reached the spot with his supporters. Soon an argument ensued between the two sides which spiralled into violence.

He claimed he was attacked with a knife and sustained injuries on his shoulder and stomach, while one of his employees was shot at.

Bhatia alleged that there are many biryani shops at some distance from his house where liquor is also served. People often create ruckus after drinking liquor and he had complained about it to the municipal corporation a few days ago, he said.

Nawab Ali, Bhatia and one Mujeeb Ali were seriously injured in the violence. A few others sustained minor injuries, the police said.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, they said.

While Bhatia has filed a police complaint regarding the incident, no complaint has been received from the other side, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

