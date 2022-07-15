Left Menu

Domestic help apprehended for making obscene Facebook profile of friend over jealousy

A domestic help has been apprehended from north west Delhis Tri Nagar for allegedly making a fake and obscene Facebook profile of her friend to defame her, police said on Thursday. Police said a 22-yar-old woman, who works as a nanny, lodged a complaint that someone had made her obscene Facebook profile, replete with her photographs and mobile number.

A domestic help has been apprehended from north west Delhi's Tri Nagar for allegedly making a fake and obscene Facebook profile of her friend to defame her, police said on Thursday. The woman has been identified as Aaliya Shaikh (19), they said. Police said a 22-yar-old woman, who works as a nanny, lodged a complaint that someone had made her obscene Facebook profile, replete with her photographs and mobile number. She also alleged that she was receiving obscene calls from unknown numbers at odd hours, they said. A case was registered on June 23 under sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and investigation was taken up, police said. ''During investigation, the details of the alleged profile were sought. Later, the IP addresses and mobile number used in the registration of the alleged profile were obtained. After technical investigation, the identity of the accused was ascertained,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The woman was apprehended from her house at Tri Nagar on Wednesday, police said. Aaliya told police that she and the complainant liked a man, and the complainant later got into a relationship with him. She said she made the fake profile to defame the complainant. Police said the mobile phone and SIM card used in the offence have been recovered. PTI NIT SRY

